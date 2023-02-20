The coming week will see fairly mild weather to start, but it turn colder as the days go by with frequent showers and drizzle.

It will be mostly cloudy today (Monday, February 20) with patchy light rain and drizzle. The best of the limited sunny spells will be in the east and southeast.

It will be relatively mild for the time of year, with highest temperatures of 11° to 14° in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southwest breezes.

It will be mostly cloudy but also mainly dry tonight, with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Some limited clearer intervals will occur too.

Lowest temperatures will be 5° to 8° in light to moderate southwest breezes, fresh to strong near western and northwestern coasts.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, February 21) will see some brief sunny spells but it will be generally cloudy again with occasional drizzle. More persistent rain will develop in the west during the afternoon, and this rain will track eastwards over the country through the evening and early night.

Highest temperatures tomorrow are expected to by between 9° to 12° in moderate south to southwest winds.

Early Tuesday night will see wet and breezy weather, with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards over the country, giving way to cooler fresher conditions from the west, with clear spells and scattered showers.

These showers will become frequent in western areas towards dawn, and will turn heavy with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall to between 0° to 4° with the potential for some frost and icy patches.

Wednesday (February 22) will be a noticeably colder day with sunshine and widespread blustery showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms, and a few may turn wintry over hills and mountains, especially towards evening.

Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will range from between 6° to 9°, but it will feel colder in the brisk northwest wind.

On Wednesday night, the showers will become increasingly confined to western and northwestern coasts, and much of the country will be dry, clear and cold.

Lowest temperatures on Wednesday night will be -1° to +3° with frost and icy patches forming.

Many areas will be dry with some sunshine to begin on Thursday (February 23), but cloud will tend to increase from the northwest during the morning bringing patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Afternoon temperatures will range from between 7° and 9°.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle look likely to feed down from the north on Thursday night. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 7° in a freshening northwest wind, increasing strong on exposed coasts.

Current weather indications suggest that Friday (February 24) will be a breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers.