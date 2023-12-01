The weather will remain cold over the weekend, with nighttime temperatures hitting as low as -4°, and widespread frost and ice, according to Met Éireann.

All counties are currently affected by a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning that came into effect yesterday evening (Thursday, November 30), and will remain in place until midday today (Friday, December 1).

A further Status Yellow warning for low temperature and ice will come into effect at 5:00p.m this evening and will remain in place until midday tomorrow (Saturday, December 2).

Hazardous conditions on roads and paths, along with disruption to travel, are possible.

This morning, any frost, ice, and mist or fog will gradually clear. It will be very cold and bright today with sunshine and scattered showers, mainly in the north and west, with the odd shower on eastern coasts.

Some showers will fall as hail or sleet. Highest temperatures of 2° to 6° in just a light variable breeze.

It will be mostly dry overnight, with isolated showers, possibly of sleet or snow, mainly across the northwest. It will remain very cold with lowest temperatures of 0° to – 4° with widespread sharp frost and icy patches. There will be mist and fog in parts too.

Tomorrow will be another cold with frost and ice to begin. Most areas will be dry through the day, with any wintry showers mainly along north and west coasts. Highest temperatures will be just 2° to 6° in light west to southwest breezes.

Again, tomorrow night will remain cold, along with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving in off the Atlantic, possibly turning wintry over higher ground. Lowest temperatures are expected to be -3° to +2° with light variable breezes.

Sunday (December 3) will likely be a mostly dry day with showers lingering near coasts, along with low cloud or mist struggling to clear through the day. Highest temperatures will be 1° to 5°, with light northeasterly breezes.

Current indications suggest that Monday (December 4) will see wet and windy weather spreading over the south and easy of the country early on Monday, with the possibility of scattered falls of sleet.

It will be coldest in the north with milder weather possible in the south.

Met Éireann says that there is considerable uncertainty as to the weather beyond Monday, but that a return to more normal temperatures is fairly likely.