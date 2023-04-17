The weather this week will be mainly dry and settled, with high pressure resulting in mild, sunny conditions, especially across the west, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mostly cloudy early this morning (Monday, April 17), but low cloud, mist and fog will break up through the morning leaving another pleasant day of sunny spells, while a scattering of showers will also develop, mostly during the afternoon hours.

Highest temperatures will be 13° to 18°, best in the midwest away from onshore breezes along southern and eastern coasts, in light to moderate southeast breezes.

It will be dry with clear spells early tonight, in light southeast breezes. Mist and fog will set in, turning dense in parts. Low cloud will also increase along coastal counties of Leinster where patchy drizzle may develop at times locally.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 6° to 10°, but potentially a little cooler where clear spells persist.

Any mist and fog will clear quickly through tomorrow morning (Tuesday, April 18) to leave a mostly dry sunny day, although a few isolated light showers are possible in the west.

Brisk moderate easterly breezes will keep temperatures in the east between 11° and 15°, with highs of up to 16° or 18° in the west.

Tomorrow night will be mostly dry and clear in moderate easterly breezes, although cloud will increase in the east later in the night, leading to stray light showers. It will be chilly, with lows of 4° to 7°.

Wednesday (April 19) will be a cloudier, cooler day overall and that will bring a scattering of showery outbreaks through the morning. Sunny spells will develop in most parts during the afternoon but showers may persist in the south.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday will be 11° to 14°, in mostly moderate easterly breezes.

Any showers in the south will gradually die away overnight on Wednesday, with spells of good clear weather. Elsewhere, temperatures will dip to between 4° and 8° in mostly moderate easterly winds, although they may turn fresh at times in the south.

Dry sunny conditions will return for Thursday (April 20), although the wind is going to dictate the temperatures, with mostly moderate easterly winds limiting highs in the east to between 11° and 13°, but getting up to between 14° and 16° in the west.

Thursday night will see mostly dry and clear weather, but it will also be chilly, with lowest temperatures dipping to between 2° and 6° away from the coasts in light to moderate easterly winds.

Met Éireann says that the forecast for Friday is more uncertain, but there will be more cloud generally and there is the chance of showers at times. Highs will hold between 11° in the east and 15° in the northwest in moderate to fresh eastly winds.

There is a high degree of uncertainty for the weekend, although there is an increased chance of rainfall and generally more unsettled conditions.