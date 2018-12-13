Weather advisory warning issued for the country

A Status Yellow weather advisory warning has been issued for the entire country by Met Eireann with hazardous conditions a possibility.

Issued this morning (Thursday, December 13) at 10:00am, the warning will come into effect from 12:01am on Saturday morning through to 11:59pm that night.

The national meteorological office warns that there is potential for severe weather throughout Saturday.

Hazardous conditions may result from heavy rain, and possibly wind also, Met Eireann says.

In addition to this warning, two further Status Yellow warnings have been issued by the office.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been announced for counties Waterford and east Cork. Updated today at 9:39am, the warning is in place as of 6:00pm yesterday evening and will remain in effect until 6:00pm this evening.

Further outbreaks of rain today will lead to spot flooding, with the highest accumulations in mountainous areas, Met Eireann warns.

Also, a Status Yellow wind warning is currently in effect for counties Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford. Also updated this morning the warning kicked in at 4:00pm yesterday and will remain in place until 2:00pm this afternoon.