Death of farmer being investigated in Antrim

The sudden death of a farmer is being investigated by authorities in Co. Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

The incident occurred yesterday (Wednesday, December 12), according to authorities.

Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Killycarn Road area of Ballymena yesterday, a spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed.

The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) has been informed, the spokesperson added.

A representative from the HSENI said the executive is aware of an incident involving a farmer in the Ballymena area and officials are attending the scene.

There are no further details available at this time, authorities say.

Fatal farmhouse fire in Antrim

Last month Antrim recorded another farm-related fatality, when a man in his 50s died in a farmhouse fire in Toomebridge, Co. Antrim.

Five firefighters were injured as they attempted to rescue the man and control the flames at the scene on the Carlane Road.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokeswoman said the thoughts and sympathies of crew members were with the family and friends of the man.

Emergency services were called at 8:04pm on the evening of Wednesday, November 14, to the two-storey detached farmhouse.