Death of farmer being investigated in Antrim
The sudden death of a farmer is being investigated by authorities in Co. Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.
The incident occurred yesterday (Wednesday, December 12), according to authorities.
Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Killycarn Road area of Ballymena yesterday, a spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed.
The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) has been informed, the spokesperson added.
There are no further details available at this time, authorities say.
Fatal farmhouse fire in Antrim
Last month Antrim recorded another farm-related fatality, when a man in his 50s died in a farmhouse fire in Toomebridge, Co. Antrim.
Five firefighters were injured as they attempted to rescue the man and control the flames at the scene on the Carlane Road.
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokeswoman said the thoughts and sympathies of crew members were with the family and friends of the man.
Crews from Magherafelt and Antrim Fire Stations were on the scene for more than four hours as they attempted to rescue the man.