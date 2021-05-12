As part of a virtual farm walk Agriland will publish videos throughout the day tomorrow (Thursday, May 13) from the calf-to-beef farm belonging to Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme participants Austin and Jarlath Ruane based in Claremorris in Co. Mayo.

In a preview about the virtual farm walk, Teagasc Green Acres programme advisor James Fitzgerald provides an insight as to what viewers can expect from the virtual event being held tomorrow.

Ruane’s virtual farm walk

The Ruane’s calf-to-beef system involves rearing 60 spring-born bull calves on an automatic feeder and carrying them through to slaughter at 22-30 months of age. A mixture of Angus, Holstein and Limousin calves are purchased off local dairy farms.

They are also operating a mixed grazing system, as they farm a 55 head spring-lambing lowland sheep flock.

Jarlath Ruane

Agriland will be speaking with Jarlath Ruane about his current system of production and taking a look at the day-to-day activities both he and his father carry out on his West of Ireland holding.

Other topics being covered

Alongside this we will be covering important points when it comes to calf-to-beef enterprises and mixed grazing systems with Teagasc advisors and researchers.

The topics which will be covered include: Mixed grazing systems; silage quality; calf genetics and rearing.

Tune into Agriland’s website and social media platforms on Thursday (May 13) for all the coverage on this in-depth virtual farm walk.