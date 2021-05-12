Recycling Derived Fertilisers (RDFs) have been the key focus for an Irish university seeking to boost sustainability on farms in Europe.

Partnering in an EU-funded project, lead scientists in Munster Technological University (MTU) undertook a four-year study that looked at recycling nutrients back to the farm – dubbed ReNu2Farm.

Through a survey of over 1,200 farmers, the MTU researchers found that the farming community are not familiar with the term “Recycling Derived Fertilisers”.

In response to this information, they produced a short educational video to help inform the farming community about these sustainable and recycled products.

Commenting, Dr. Niamh Power, a lecturer at the Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering at MTU Cork, said: “RDFs have many benefits, not only for the farmer but also for the environment.”

The project explored sustainable alternatives to mineral fertiliser use, as mineral fertilisers are a limited resource and, in the case of nitrogen, are energy-intensive to produce, the lecturer explained.

To increase the sustainability of farming and food production, she said:

Advertisement

“The recycling rates for nutrients need to be increased – not just in Ireland but throughout Europe.”

These recycled products come from animal manure, agri-food businesses, urban green waste and catering/household food waste sources.

Dr. Aoife, Egan one of the lead researchers, said:

“The benefit of RDFs are that they are sustainable local products that can be used to replace mineral fertilisers – this is a real example of the circular economy in action.

Noting that RDFs are readily available in the form of solids, liquids and granules, the researchers highlighted that RDFs such as composts and digestate from anaerobic digestion are rich in nutrients, compatible with farm machinery and are safe to use.

The short informative video gives an introduction to RDFs and can be accessed here.