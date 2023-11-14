Sarah Baker from the Shannonside Macra club representing Limerick Macra has been crowned Queen of the Land 2023.

The first runner-up was Katie O’ Neill who represented Kildare Macra and Reanne O’ Dwyer, representing North Tipperary received second runner-up.

A total of 26 contestants were welcomed to the County Arms Hotel in Birr, Co. Offaly last Friday night (November 10) to take part in the three-day event.

Winner Sarah Baker received a tiara along with the perpetual trophy, €1,000 and a two-night stay in the County Arms Hotel. Both runners-up received €200 each.

The judging panel included 2022 winner Rachel McNamara, MEP and former Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh, past Macra president Sean Finan, and Shane Gonoude, representing J. Grennan & Sons.

The Queen of the Land 2023 Escort of the Year was named as John O’Connell from Freemount Macra club.

Contestants were treated to a tour of J. Grennans & Sons mill on Friday, which was the sponsor of this year’s Queen of the Land festival.

The official opening of the festival took place at Birr Square where the contestants were introduced to the town and treated to an array of entertainment from local pubs.

On Saturday (November 11) the contestants attended their private interviews and prepared themselves for their on-stage interview later that night.

The contestants and the escorts tested their GAA skills with a crossbar challenge in St. Brendans Park on Sunday morning (November 12).

There was a full house for the banquet and a line-up of music from The Druids, Alex Roe and All Folk’d up.