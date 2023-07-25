Dairy farmer Dermot Doherty from Kilcock, Co. Kildare has been announced as the winner of a brand new Pottinger Novadisc 302 mower, courtesy of an Agriland competition in association with Pottinger at the 2022 National Ploughing Championship.

Doherty was delighted with the win, which he described as “fantastic” and told Agriland that it will be put to immediate use to “keep on top of the grass”.

According to the Co. Kildare farmer the win could not have come at a better time for him.

“I had forgotten completely about the draw, my own mower is on its last legs,” he said.

Doherty’s dairy farm has 80 cows and it is very much a family affair with support always available from his relatives.

In particular his son, Finn Doherty, and daughters Lucy, Katie and Gemma Doherty always willing to lend a helping hand when it’s needed.

His mother, Maureen Doherty also helped out a lot “back in the day” according to the Dermot.

Sister Carmel Doherty, mother Maureen Doherty, daughter Lucy Doherty, son Finn Doherty, and sister Brenda Doherty

Territory manager of Pottinger Ireland, Paul Wilson described the mower as “very popular” with farmers.

“It’s able to do a lot of different jobs for a farmer from cutting hay, silage, to topping,” Wilson said.

Pottinger Novadisc 302 mower

The Novadisc mower sets the basis for clean forage due to its “unique ground tracking” and cutting quality.

The rear mowers offer high strength with the lowest weight. They are the lightweights in their class and can be used by smaller tractors from only 40hp upwards.

Pottinger also said the mower is “ideal for use on slopes”.

It has highlighted that the mowers are “eminently suitable for mowing embankments”.

Pottinger has also stressed the SENSOSAFE feature on the mower. This is an automated sensor-based assistance system that detects animals hiding in fields, saving them from getting caught by the mower.

This prevents carcasses from contaminating forage and avoids the risk of cattle contracting botulism.

It also helps to protect wildlife and livestock, and saves farmers valuable time because they do not have to inspect fields for wildlife prior to mowing.

The Pottinger cutter bar is 4cm high and the company said it “guarantees” optimum crop flow and due to its 28cm width, delivers fantastic ground tracking which is ideal for delivering a first-class cut.