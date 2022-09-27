At this year’s National Ploughing Championships, attendees visiting the Agriland stand had an opportunity to win a brand new Pottinger Novadisc 302 mower.

However, for those that may not have had the chance to enter, fear not, because we are keeping the competition open until October 31.

The giveaway is open to persons over the age of 18 years who are either a full or part-time farmer.

The prize: Pottinger Novadisc 302 mower

The Novadisc mower sets the basis for clean forage due to its unique ground tracking and excellent cutting quality. High-quality forage, as every farmer knows, is key to producing high-yielding livestock.

It boasts some of the traits that make Pottinger mowers so impressive: Pottinger cutter bars, high-quality components to ensure durability, low-maintenance and record blade-changing times.

The mower that Agriland readers can win includes a power take-off shaft; three-point linkage; a gearbox for 540rpm; and a headstock for narrow tractors with outer width of 200cm. It also has wear skids, and outer and inner swath discs added.

In detail

The Novadisc rear mowers offer high strength with the lowest weight. They are the lightweights in their class and can be used by smaller tractors from only 40hp upwards.

Lightweights are also ideal for use on slopes and are suitable for mowing embankments.

A very useful feature of the mower is SENSOSAFE, an automated sensor-based assistance system that detects animals hiding in fields, saving them from getting caught by the mower.

This in turn, prevent carcasses from contaminating forage and avoids the risk of cattle thus contracting botulism. It also helps to protect wildlife and livestock, and saves time searching fields prior to mowing.

The Pottinger cutter bar features an impressively sleek and dynamic design. The 4cm-high cutter bar guarantees optimum crop flow and due to its 28cm width, delivers fantastic ground tracking which is ideal for delivering a first-class cut.

The streamlined leading edge of the cutter bar allows the soil to flow underneath, separating it cleanly from the crop. Cleaning paddles also prevent dirt from accumulating on the upper surface.

