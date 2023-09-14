Dairy farmer, Kaydi O’Neill shared her story of rescuing a Corgi named Cáilín from a puppy farm through the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

The organisation called on the public to continue supporting its National Emergency Appeal, as cases of neglect and abuse become “alarming”.

Corgi, Cáilín was rescued from an illegal puppy farm where she suffered neglect and mistreatment. Through the collective efforts of the ISPCA and Kaydi, her life was turned around.

Kaydi, an agricultural science student at University College Dublin (UCD) said that Cáilín was “scared” when she first met her.

She explained if something dropped, Cáilin would “up and run to a hiding spot”.

Cáilin has since become a lot more comfortable living with the family and has settled in to her dairy farm surroundings.

“I don’t even walk her on a lead anymore. She comes into the calves, she sits there while I feed them, she’s not bothered at all,” Kaydi said.

The ISPCA is funding for about half a million euro costs for this year.

Since launching its emergency campaign in June this year, 25% of this target has been met.

A total of 115 dogs have been rehomed since the launch of the emergency campaign.

The ISPCA recently rescued 117 dogs from a puppy farm.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of ISPCA, Dr. Cyril Sulllivan said that the ISPCA is trying to emphasise that if anybody does want to take a dog into their home as a pet, they should adopt.

“There’s a perception or a myth that a purchased dog is in some way better than a rescue.

“Any dogs that we bring in, we give them the best of care, both in terms of veterinary care and in terms of giving them the time to get them happy and healthy,” Dr. Sullivan said.

The ISPCA has taken the initiative to rent external animal shelters for dogs in urgent need of rescue, and are calling on the public to donate or adopt.