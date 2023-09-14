Bord Bia has officially launched its “Spirit of Ireland” drinks campaign in west Africa as part of the Irish government’s trade mission to Nigeria and Senegal.

Over the past four years, Bord Bia has invested €1 million in the international education programme aimed at staff selling Irish spirits in bars and off licences.

The campaign, first launched in the US, has also featured in Ireland, the UK, Germany, France, Canada.

It allows participants to take virtual reality tours of 20 of Ireland’s distilleries so they can learn about the unique characteristics of each brand.

The programme includes scent booklets that allow participants to smell Irish barley fields and barrel houses.

Bord Bia’s Kieran Fitzgerald, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, Bord Bia’s Ese Okpomo, West Africa market specialist and Jim O’Toole, chief executive of Bord Bia with guests at the African launch of Spirit of Ireland in Nigeria

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue officially launched the African chapter of the programme in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Given the renaissance Irish spirits is having globally and its growth trajectory in west Africa, launching Spirit of Ireland in Nigeria was the next obvious choice.

“The programme has been unveiled in seven global markets to date and today’s launch demonstrates Ireland’s commitment to grow the Irish spirits category in the Nigerian market,” he said.

Bord Bia

Irish spirits are now exported to over 130 countries worldwide. Whiskey is the predominant Irish export to Nigeria, accounting for 80% of spirits exported.

“Nigeria is a key export market for Irish drinks valued at €9 million,” Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia chief executive, said.

“Exports of Irish spirits to Nigeria have grown by 200% in the last five years so this programme is being launched at a time when Ireland is front of mind for its whiskey, gin and cream liqueur, which are now positioned as premium offerings worldwide,” he added.

As part of the government-led trade mission to Nigeria and Senegal, Bord Bia is hosting 15 Irish spirits companies aiming to connect them to local distributors.

These include Grace O’Malley; Beara Distillery; Lost Irish; Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey; JJ Corry; The Shed Distillery; Waterford Whisky; Outcast Brands; Dingle Distillery; Kinsale Spirit Company; Jameson; Teeling Hyde; West Cork and Baileys.

With a population of 213 million people, Nigeria is one of the fastest growing markets for Irish spirits.

“Our market intelligence tells us that the main driver of growth will be the urban, young population, 45% of whom are now living in cities, who have increased purchasing power driven by better education and improved employment options.

“This provides an excellent opportunity for Irish spirits companies to target a growing middle class consumer base that are actively seeking and engaging with premium brands,” O’Toole said.