Video: Will this be the silage-cutting anthem of 2018?

It’s fair to say that the 2018 silage season has notched up a gear this week, thanks to the prolonged spell of fine weather.

The dust has been blown off the mowers, balers and forage harvesters in recent weeks.

Given the difficult weather conditions experienced in the past few months, farmers across the country have been eager to sit up on their machines, enjoy the sunshine and replenish their forage supplies for next winter.

For those infected with ‘green fever’, nothing makes the silage season more enjoyable than the perfect soundtrack to keep you company in the cab.

This year, country music star Paul Kelly has released an original single which is sure to strike a chord with farmers and agricultural contractors near and far.

Accompanied by an impressive music video, the song – called ‘Cut The Grass’ – is inspired by the trials and tribulations of harvesting silage.

A lot of people are going to be able to relate to aspects of this catchy tune; it covers everything from causing tailbacks on public roads to drivers being fed in the field.

Written by Paul Kelly and Andy Cox, this song has the potential to become a summer anthem for 2018; it’s a worthy addition to any silage-cutting playlist.

Speaking to AgriLand, Kelly – who comes from a farming background in Co. Donegal – said: “I’ve done my fair share of driving in the past.

I have driven every one of those machines in the video long term.

Accompanying this new single, is an impressive video which was produced by Silvermist Broadcast and Film. The video was shot last week near Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone, in the blistering sunshine and featured machines belonging to Farlow Agri Contracts.