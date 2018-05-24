Rural road users urged to be vigilant as silage season gets serious

All rural road users have been urged to be aware and and extra vigilant over the next six weeks or so as silage season kicks into gear around the country.

Chairperson of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) Farm and Rural Affairs Committee Denis Drennan said that there will be a very significant increase in the number of tractors and other farm machines on rural roads.

It is incumbent on all roads users – whether farmers, contractors, car users, cyclists or pedestrians – to take additional precautions to ensure that silage can be harvested safely and without any accidents on roads, he said.

Drennan noted that agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years and, particularly on narrow rural roads, it is critical that all road users take extra care and ‘expect the unexpected’ over the next six weeks.

National Slow Down Day

Meanwhile, An Garda Siochana and the Road Safety Authority are campaigning for National Slow Down Day, which takes place from 7:00am tomorrow (Friday, May 25), through to 7:00am on Saturday, May 26.

This will involve the Gardai conducting a national speed enforcement operation, with a stated objective of reminding drivers of the dangers of speeding, increasing compliance with speed limits and acting as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.