Final call for applications for Aurivo’s €2,500 scholarships

A final call for applications to Aurvio’s scholarship programme has been issued, with two scholarships worth €2,500 each up for grabs.

Students embarking on third level agriculture, food or nutrition courses are invited to apply.

Now in its second year, Aurivo established and sponsors the programme in memory of Paddy Gaffney and Sean Mulleady – who died tragically in 2013.

The recipients of last year’s inaugural awards were Sarah Burke from Co. Sligo and Thomas Whyte from Co. Longford; both of these students went on to study agricultural science in University College Dublin (UCD).

Scholarship details

Students from Aurivo’s catchment area who are embarking on a Level 7 or Level 8 third level degree course in agriculture, food or nutrition this September are encouraged to apply.

Two scholarships, each worth €2,500, will be awarded as part of the programme to recognise and reward academic excellence and support young achievers who wish to develop careers in an agri-related profession, Aurivo explained.

Applications must be submitted before Friday, June 29; people who wish to apply can download an entry form online.

Commenting on the announcement, the chairman of Aurivo, Pat Duffy, said: “The scholarship programme is a fitting way to honour the memory of Sean Mulleady and Paddy Gaffney, who were passionate about farming and education.

Aurivo values the hard work and dedication it takes to pursue a career in an agri-related profession and this is a fantastic educational opportunity for young people from Aurivo’s catchment area.

“I would strongly encourage students who are enrolling in agriculture, food or nutrition courses for the 2018-2019 academic year to submit an application,” Duffy said.

The selection process will include shortlisting applicants who will then undergo a Skype interview, followed by a face-to-face interview at Aurivo’s headquarters in Sligo in August of this year.