On tour: ‘Red Power’ reaches across the country

The Case IH Red Power Tour is currently making its way around the country.

Last Thursday, it landed in Ireland at the Grass & Muck event in Gurteen College (Co. Tipperary).

From there, the tractors and equipment were trucked to Co. Kilkenny, where dealers Kill Agri and Tobin & Cantwell were front and centre (May 21).

The following day (May 22) saw the ‘tour’ land at recently-appointed Case IH dealer Cooney Furlong Machinery Company in Co. Wexford (pictured below).

Today (May 24) sees the tour setting up shop west of the Shannon – in Co. Galway (where Rabbitt Tractors will host the day’s proceedings).

Tomorrow, the event moves to Co. Longford – to the territory of dealer D&E McHugh.

Next week, on May 30 and 31, the Red Power Tour goes north of the border – to Co. Antrim. There, dealer Cowan Bros NI and its customers will be the focus.

Biggest ever training camp

In other Case IH news, the manufacturer recently held one of its biggest ever dealer training camps.

The ten-week programme gathered over 1,000 dealer sales staff from Europe, the Middle East and Africa – for new product updates. Over 60 tractors and machines (amounting to a cumulative total of over 10,000hp) were on-site.

Hosted on a large farm near Bratislava, Slovakia, the availability of a 500ha site meant there was space for attendees to operate the machines.

Updates to the St. Valentin (Austria) produced Maxxum, Puma and Optum tractors, plus the Farmlift telescopic loader range, were the primary focus.

“Among the highlights were the latest Case IH precision farming developments, including Advanced Farming System (AFS) upgrades and the combination of Headland Management Centre II and AccuTurn automatic headland turning features – to create the new AccuTurn Pro system,” explained Gavin Enright, Case IH’s commercial training manager for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.