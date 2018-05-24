Another new McCormick joins its tractor tally

McCormick – along with its sister brand Landini – has been busy launching new tractors of late.

Pictured above, for example, is last year’s launch event for McCormick’s flagship X8 (at the Agritechnica show in Germany).

More recently – just last week in fact – the most powerful version of a new three-model (mid-range) line of McCormick tractors made its debut on the H Fulton Tractors stand at the Balmoral Show.

The 126hp X6.55 (pictured below) is powered by a Deutz four-cylinder engine that is already in use in McCormick’s X4 tractors (90-107hp).

In its new role, however, the 3.6L engine is tuned for 110hp, 119hp and 126hp. Exhaust gas after-treatment equipment is installed, to meet the latest ‘green’ emissions rules.

“These new models provide an attractive option for operators wanting extra power and performance over our X5 Series tractors, but who are not ready for the jump to the X6.4 range,” explained Bob Bain, area sales manager for Northern Ireland with McCormick distributor AgriArgo UK & Ireland.

Advertisement

“With up to 126hp; a choice of transmission and PTO packages; and a spacious but relatively low profile cab, the new models make an especially interesting proposition for small-to-medium size livestock farms,” he added.

Cab suspension

Cab suspension will be available for the first time on a McCormick of this size and drivers get an air suspension seat, a “high-spec” sound system with Bluetooth wireless connectivity and a window wash/wipe front and rear.

The power-shuttle, operated by a lever beneath the steering wheel, can be adjusted for the way it responds to suit contrasting situations – such as field headland turns and repetitive loader work.

The regular transmission has 36 forward speeds, including three powershift steps.

Creeper gears can be added, if ultra-slow speeds are needed for specialist equipment and implements.

A simple 12F 12R transmission (with an optional creeper) is also available for those who do not need the full complement of gears.