1987 Case IH 1455XL goes to auction…and makes £27,000

A 1987 Case IH 1455XL (pictured above), with 7,829 hours on the clock, sold for a hefty £27,000 (plus VAT) at an auction in England this week.

This (hammer) price was also subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%. The tractor was noted as having “one driver from new“.

The auction took place on Tuesday (May 22). It was conducted by well-known auctioneer Cheffins on behalf of W Adams & Sons – a farming business based in Great Billington, Bedfordshire.

The 1455XL was one of several tractors (including a pair of reasonably modern Valtra models) at the sale; implements and machinery also changed hands on the day.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand; he captured these pictures and noted the headline-grabbing price.

‘Classic’ Case IH

For the record, the Case IH 1455XL (which replaced the largely similar International Harvester 1455XL) was considered to be a sizeable beast back in its prime. It was in production from 1985 right up until 1996.

It was built in Neuss, Germany; its six-cylinder, 6.6L engine churned out 145hp.

As it neared the end of its production run, it slotted in above the Maxxum 5100 Series (also built in Neuss) and below the US-built Magnum 7200 line-up.

In fact, production of the 1455XL extended beyond that of the less powerful 1255XL (1985-1994). That’s because Case IH needed a tractor of exactly this horsepower to plug an ongoing (power) gap in its range.

The no-nonsense 1455XL was certainly less modern than the Maxxum – the latter available with a ‘bells and whistles’ power-shuttle and even a four-speed powershift.

Nor did it have a specification to compete with the North American Magnum – a heavy-weight prairie tractor with a ‘clunky’ full powershift.

Nevertheless, the 1455XL was generally quite well regarded. In fact, it is now considered to be quite ‘collectible‘ – such is the enduring popularity of this model.

This is partly due to the tractor’s apparent mechanical simplicity and, dare we say it, reliability.