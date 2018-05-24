Young man killed in Fermanagh named

The young man killed in Co. Fermanagh earlier this week has been named locally as 17-year-old Neil Edward Graham of Glen West, Garrison.

The teenager, who was a trainee mechanic, was killed in an accident involving a tractor while on work experience at a garage, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

He was weeks away from turning 18, the local outlet reports. Neil’s funeral will take place in Garrison Parish Church tomorrow afternoon, with donations if desired to Air Ambulance or Garrison Parish Church.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that officers attended the scene of the incident at a farm in the Boho Road area of Enniskillen in Co. Fermanagh on Tuesday, May 22.

The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland has been informed of the accident and an investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway.

It is thought that this would bring the number of farm fatalities recorded in Northern Ireland to three this year.

In recent weeks, four men were fatally injured in separate farm accidents in counties Clare, Derry, Down and Westmeath, in what has been a grim period for the entire island.