The 80th annual Virginia Show took place at the Showgrounds in Virginia, Co. Cavan this week.

The show featured all of its usual attractions as well as a few new additions and the weather proved favourable for the large crowds that attended the annual event.

Many agricultural shows which took place this year did not have the blessing of good weather and some even had to cancel their events due to ground conditions being unworkable.

This year, the Virginia Show committee piloted the innovative idea of using a recycled astroturf surface on the showring for the cattle classes which proved hugely popular amongst exhibitors, sponsors and spectators alike.

“The astroturf surface has proved to be very popular and the livestock all looked fantastic on it,” said Virginia Show president Owen Brodie.

Speaking to Agriland after the event, Brodie said that getting the right showring surface was achieved through trial and error. He said that it was originally a grass surface on a hardcore base before being upgraded in 2022.

“The Virginia Showgrounds needs to provide car parking space for both the Show Centre as well as the school and you don’t know what other events may be on here so the flexibility has to be there,” he said.

The Virginia Show president said that there was a debate over what surface should be put down for the cattle showring ahead of the 2022 show, and as it was approaching, the decision was made to use quarry dust or fine gravel.

However, he said this was not as successful as the traditional grass surface and the committee knew this surface had to be altered ahead of the 2023 show.

“We learned from it and took note of what everybody said. We discussed what we would do and we decided to try an astroturf surface on it,” he said.

Recycled astroturf

The recycled astroturf was previously used as a 4G sports pitch surface elsewhere and was removed when the surface was being upgraded.

Brodie commended those who helped make the showring surface a success. “Fair play to the volunteers who came to help roll out the astro,” he said.

He emphasised that the astro surface allows for the area to be used for a variety of uses during other times of the year. The cattle showring area (bottom right) is used as a car park at other times of the year. Source: Lavey GAA

“It leaves flexibility for the use of the showring area at other times of the year and that is needed at this site due to the success of the show centre as a venue,” he said.

The 2024 Virginia Show is set to take place next year on August 21.