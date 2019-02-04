Video: Highlights from Castlerea contractor’s fleet auction

There has been considerable interest in a machinery clearance auction that took place on Saturday (February 2) – close to Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.

In the main, the entries came from one contracting fleet – namely that of David Connolly. The auctioneer heading up the day’s activities was Micheal Doyle.

We’ve already brought you reports detailing what the tractors, foragers and machinery fetched – most of which did change hands.

Here, in this follow-up piece, we round up the most noteworthy lots in a video (below).

‘Stole the show’

A Valtra Valmet 8950 ‘stole the show’. It – a 2002 model with 7,330 hours under its belt – sold for the princely sum of €43,500 plus VAT and 3% commission.

All in (including VAT, the commission and the VAT on the commission itself), the total sale price amounted to €55,111.

Advertisement

That certainly was a strong price for what is now a 17-year-old tractor.

Bidding for a John Deere 6910 – often described as a ‘modern classic’ – was not quite so frenetic. It sold for a much more modest €20,500 plus VAT and 3% commission – equating to a total sale price of €25,971.

This 2000 model had circa 9,900 hours on the clock.