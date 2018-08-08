Video: From IT Carlow to Mount Leinster…in reverse?

Paddy Kennedy has recently broken an impressive record, and now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest distance recorded reversing a tractor and trailer.

Kennedy managed the feat by reversing from Carlow IT to Mount Leinster GAA grounds – a staggering 31.26km.

The dairy farmer from Mount Leinster, Co.Carlow, set out on the challenge as his local GAA club – Mount Leinster – has recently purchased a new sports field and funds are being raised to pay for the new facility.

“I came up with the idea of doing this as my fundraiser.”

He explained that the previous record holder was Patrick Shalvey from Co. Cavan who held the record at 20.16km.

“I’m driving tractors all my life so I said I’ll try break this record,” remarked Kennedy.

I had a tough challenge; it was previously broken on the main road from Dublin to Cavan, in a fairly straight line.

“I started in Carlow and had to come through roundabouts, down through Bagenalstown, over a railway bridge with a 90° bend – and then on to the narrow roads down to Borris; I did it in 2.5 hours flat.”

His weapon of choice for the stunt was a Fendt 415 and a 30ft tri-axle trailer.

Kennedy works with his family as a farm building contractor also. He lost his leg in a farm accident which makes the achievement even more astounding.

Five years ago, Kennedy was feeding cattle and was standing in the bucket of the loader when it detached and fell into the feeder knocking him to the ground.

“The feeder knocked the bucket back out and it came down on me and took the leg from me,” he explained.

As well as raising money for the new pitch, he hopes to donate a sum of money to the Irish Cancer Society and to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.