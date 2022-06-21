Saturday (June 18) saw Teagasc host its sheep open day for 2022 at its centre in Athenry, in-person for the first time since prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was split up into two main areas. Upon arrival, attendees were directed to the first of four main stands, where Teagasc experts spoke on a number of key areas relating to sheep production.

At the first main stand, Philip Creighton and Fiona McGovern spoke about sustainable systems. Philip spoke about the role of white clover swards and other companion forages that enhance animal performance, and Fiona discussed the economic and environmental challenges facing the sector.

Stand two was based around breeding for longevity. Noirin McHugh presented information on maternal genetic-index selection for sheep, and Tim Keady spoke about how replacement strategies and management can impact ewe longevity and output.

At the third stand, Michael Gottstein and Orla Keane spoke about parasite challenges and the ever-increasing anthelmintic resistance issue. Both Michael and Orla gave advice on key actions that farmers can take to slow the development of resistance.

Last, but not least, Damian Costello talked about the Better Hill Sheep Programme and Frank Campion discussed hill sheep production, presenting findings from ongoing hill-lamb finishing studies.

Thereafter, attendees made their way to the ‘village’ where a number of workshops were set up, relating to issues such as grass forage, breeding, health, and production systems.

Stay tuned to Agriland for more from the sheep open day.