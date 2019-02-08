Video: All the action…as it unfolds at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

AgriLand is at this week’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show (in Punchestown – near Naas, Co. Kildare).

Niall Claffey caught up with the association’s chief executive – Gary Ryan – to find out how the event is unfolding.

Of course, we’ve also taken the opportunity to bring you further footage from the show – detailing machines from a myriad of manufacturers (from Ireland and overseas).

Earlier today, Diarmuid Claridge, Pottinger Ireland’s general manager, told AgriLand’s Sylvester Phelan that he was “in optimistic form, following a busy first day at the show”.

He said: “There was a very positive atmosphere on the first day of the event, with good engagement and crowds.”

The show opened to the public yesterday (Thursday); it closes tomorrow (Saturday).

If you make it to the event, don’t forget to vote for your favourite ‘Working Wonder‘. There are six tractors to choose from.

While you’re here, don’t forget to watch our behind-the-scenes preview video (below). It was shot on Wednesday, in the midst of last-minute preparations at the showgrounds.

The venue for the event, as before, is Punchestown Event Centre – near Naas, Co. Kildare.

Farm Machinery Show map

Below is a JPEG image of our official map, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.