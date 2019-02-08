Video: Pint-sized tub feeder in the ‘mix’ at this week’s show

AgriLand’s own Niall Claffey came across this pint-sized tub feeder – from importer AMIA – at the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show.

He spoke to the company’s Alan Gillick to find out more.

Watch (below) as Alan explains why he brought this machine – built by Jay-Lor in Canada – to the event. He also speculates as to who the likely buyers might be.

While you’re here, don’t forget to watch our behind-the-scenes preview video (below). It was shot on Wednesday, in the midst of last-minute preparations at the showgrounds.

The venue for the event, as before, is Punchestown Event Centre – near Naas, Co. Kildare.

Farm Machinery Show map

Below is a JPEG image of our official map, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.