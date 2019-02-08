Kilkenny man appointed to DLF management role

DLF Ireland has recently appointed Kilkenny man Edward Power as its new trials manager.

Power, who has over 20 years’ experience in the amenity grass business, will be managing DLF’s forage grass and crop trial programme in Faithlegg, Co. Waterford.

Commenting on the appointment, DLF Ireland’s general manager Paul Flanagan said:

“This is a very unique role that requires a heightened attention to detail, coupled with a passion for grass.

Edward’s approach is all about setting standards, and backed by the assistance of DLF’s global breeding and trials network, he will cement DLF’s position as a breeder and contributor to Irish grassland.

Hailing from Co. Kilkenny, although working in the amenity sector for most of his career, Power has “never been far removed from agriculture”, according to DLF.

Speaking about his appointment Power said: “This position is a fantastic opportunity for me to be part of a global company like DLF, whilst delivering a meaningful impact on Irish grassland.

“I have made a living from grass for the last 20 years and this unique role will allow me to make a significant contribution to Irish grassland and ultimately progress Irish grassland farming.”

In 2018 DLF harvested almost 2,500 plots in its breeding site in Waterford, along with 22,000 single plants which will form the parent line for future grass varieties, according to the firm.