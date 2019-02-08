Russian woman bitten to death while feeding pigs

A woman in Russia has reportedly died after being eaten alive by pigs, according to local reports.

The woman was feeding pigs on her farm when she suffered an epileptic seizure and collapsed; she was subsequently bitten by the hungry livestock, according to Russian media outlet Newstes.

The incident occurred last Friday (February 1) in a village in the Malopurghinsky district of Udmurtia, the publication adds.

The 56-year-old woman was attacked by the pigs, sustaining bites to the face, ears and shoulder, and subsequently died of blood loss.

The victim’s body was found the following morning by her husband, who was apparently unwell on the day of the incident and went to bed early.

According to local authorities, a forensic medical examination is due to take place, when all circumstances of the tragedy have been established.

Danger of livestock

Farm safety was highlighted earlier this week when the Irish Health and Safety Authority (HSA) posted the latest in a series of videos urging farmers to be conscious of the dangers of working with livestock.

Cork dairy farmer Liam O’Keeffe detailed his experiences of a serious bull attack on his farm.



“It was like a bus hit me. He had me struck five or six times in couple of seconds.

“I fell down on the ground; I caught the chain and started to hit him as hard as I could and I got up and ran. It was such a powerful belt you just couldn’t believe.

He had broke my pelvis in two places; he had broken the end off my back bone. I would definitely have been killed if there wasn’t a ring and a chain on that bull.