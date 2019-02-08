FBD director announces intentions to step down
A member of the board of directors at FBD Holdings Ltd has announced his intentions to step down later this year.
Having served three years since his appointment to the board of the company, Dermot Browne has indicated that he will not be putting himself forward for re-election at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM).
FBD’s AGM is set to take place on May 10, 2019.
Chairman of FBD, Liam Herlihy, commented on Browne’s decision.
“I am very grateful to Dermot for the significant contribution he has made to FBD. He takes our deep respect and best wishes with him for the future.”
Mart safety paramount to reducing premiums
Earlier in the week, mart safety was top of the agenda for FBD at an Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) bi-monthly mart managers’ meeting in Co. Laois.
At the event, a number of FBD’s top brass presented the firm’s mart claims experience and challenges over the last five years in relation to mart claims to attending mart managers.
These included the company’s chief commercial officer, John Cahalan, along with Stewart Gavin, FBD agri-underwriting manager and FBD risk manager Ciaran Roche.
Cahalan acknowledged the challenges facing marts but reaffirmed FBD’s commitment to work with ICOS to reduce the frequency and severity of accidents occurring on their premises.
ICOS livestock and environmental services executive Ray Doyle expressed his confidence in Irish marts taking the required measures to “help to enhance overall health and safety while reducing cost, claim severity and the frequency of accidents”.