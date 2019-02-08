Aldi to invest €500,000 in ‘artisan’ food and drink producers
Supermarket chain Aldi is set to invest €500,000 in ‘artisan’ food and drink producers, as part of its supplier development programme for 2019.
The initiative, called ‘Grow with Aldi’, is aimed at supporting up-and-coming businesses, which will give those enterprises the chance to become part of the company’s range listing in its 137 Irish stores, according to a statement from Aldi.
Applications are now open for the programme, which is in its second year; small and medium sized food and drink producers from across the country can put their names forward.
The initiative, which was developed in partnership with Bord Bia, is designed to “help small and medium producers develop their brand and potentially build their business”.
Lat year, 230 suppliers entered; of them, 38 suppliers, and their 71 individual products, were shortlisted and went on sale.
“The first year of the programme was a big win for everyone involved. 38 producers had their products listed nationally; our customers got to try some of the most innovative products Ireland has to offer; and Aldi forged new links with fantastic suppliers around the country,” said John Curtin, Aldi Ireland’s group buying director.
The quality of food and drink produced in Ireland is second to none and I am very much looking forward to tasting many of the products that enter this year.
Meanwhile, Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO, said: “Research has shown that the majority of Irish consumers believe it is important to buy locally sourced, high-quality food and drink products. Grow with Aldi is a fantastic opportunity for small and medium producers to develop their businesses.”