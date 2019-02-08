Aldi to invest €500,000 in ‘artisan’ food and drink producers

Supermarket chain Aldi is set to invest €500,000 in ‘artisan’ food and drink producers, as part of its supplier development programme for 2019.

The initiative, called ‘Grow with Aldi’, is aimed at supporting up-and-coming businesses, which will give those enterprises the chance to become part of the company’s range listing in its 137 Irish stores, according to a statement from Aldi.

Applications are now open for the programme, which is in its second year; small and medium sized food and drink producers from across the country can put their names forward.

Of all the products that enter the initiative, 70 will be chosen to be listed as part of the Grow with Aldi’s ‘specialbuys’ event in June of this year. Just five of them will then be chosen to become a ‘core range listing’ at shops nation-wide.

The initiative, which was developed in partnership with Bord Bia, is designed to “help small and medium producers develop their brand and potentially build their business”.

Advertisement

Lat year, 230 suppliers entered; of them, 38 suppliers, and their 71 individual products, were shortlisted and went on sale.

“The first year of the programme was a big win for everyone involved. 38 producers had their products listed nationally; our customers got to try some of the most innovative products Ireland has to offer; and Aldi forged new links with fantastic suppliers around the country,” said John Curtin, Aldi Ireland’s group buying director.

The quality of food and drink produced in Ireland is second to none and I am very much looking forward to tasting many of the products that enter this year.