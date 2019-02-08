Gardai investigating overnight tractor fire and diesel theft

Gardai are investigating an incident in which a tractor was set on fire last week.

The fire was found on a farm in Kildangan, Co. Kildare, on Thursday night, January 31, at around 1:00am, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

Fire services were called and extinguished the fire. No arrests have been made and enquires are ongoing, it was added.

Diesel theft

Meanwhile Gardai are investigating an alleged diesel theft from a farm in Co. Limerick last weekend.

The incident occurred on farm land in Ballylanders, in the south-east of the county, last Saturday (February 2) at approximately 5:00pm, according to a Garda representative.

Two males were observed entering farmland and filling their own tanks with diesel from farm and made their getaway.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, the Garda representative added.

The incident follows on from a similar crime which occurred separately in Galway the previous Tuesday (January 29).

Galway Gardai are investigating the theft of diesel from tractors in the south east of the county.

In the raid a number of items were stolen from a building, and fuel was stolen from six vehicles. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

According to Galway Bay FM, the diesel was stolen from several parked tractors at the Bord na Mona site in Clonfert.