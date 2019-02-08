Revealed: Location of new Lyons & Burton (New Holland) depot

We announced yesterday (Thursday, February 7) that New Holland will expand its coverage in counties Carlow and Kilkenny though dealers Lyons & Burton and Murphy Motors.

As part of the development, Lyons & Burton (headquartered in Kilcock) is planning to open a new outlet outside Carlow town in March.

Interestingly, way back in November of last year (on the same night as Cooney Furlong Machinery Company’s Case IH open night), we ran an article surmising that Lyons & Burton might establish a New Holland outlet in or near Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

This sign (pictured below) – posted in Enniscorthy – was the initial catalyst for the story.

A New Holland source has since confirmed to AgriLand that, at that time, the intention was to establish an outlet there.

However, in the interim, the plan changed.

At this week’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show, this sign/flyer (pictured below) was placed on New Holland’s stand.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the sign/flyer. In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

It shows that the new outlet will be located outside Carlow town, but on what appears to be the Laois side of the (Carlow/Laois) border – in or close to Graiguecullen.

According to New Holland, the majority of the yard will technically be in Co. Laois, though “a corner will be Co. Carlow”.

Lyons & Burton will then (including its existing territory) cover the whole of Carlow, north-west Wexford and Kildare.

Meanwhile, as we confirmed yesterday, Murphy Motors (with existing offices in Glenmore) will open a parts and sales outlet at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny city – in early April.