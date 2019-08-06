Video: 41ac residential farm in the ‘royal county’ to go for auction in lots

Raymond Potterton auctioneers brings to the market a circa 41ac residential farm, located at Mullaghfin, Balrath, Navan, Co. Meath.

The ‘picture perfect’ property is located 1km from the N2; 14km from Ashbourne; 12km from Navan; and 10km Drogheda.

It is to go under the hammer on Thursday, August 8, at 3:00pm at the Raymond Potterton sale room at 38 Watergate Street, Navan, Co. Meath.

It is for sale in three lots:

Lot 1 is the residence on circa 0.7ac;

Lot 2 is the land on circa 40ac; and

Lot 3 is the entire.

The lands

According to the agents, the farm is an “absolutely exemplary parcel of land” laid out in three divisions, with 50% of the farm currently in tillage. The balance is under high-quality permanent pasture and has recently been harvested for silage.

The land is suitable for any agricultural purposes. It benefits greatly from mature traditional hedgerows and has excellent frontage and good access points to the public road.

This is a high dry farm gradually sloping and facing the south-west.

There are a number of outbuildings included within the sale, such as a former cow shed; a silage pit; an old parlour; a small garage; and three sheds.

For more information, visit the Raymond Potterton website.

Accommodation

As well as the circa 40ac of land, the property comes with a cottage on circa 0.7ac.

There is an attractive driveway with mature boundaries and the site enjoys the added benefit of three masonry sheds and one steel-framed hay shed.

The residence comprises: an entrance hall; a sitting room; a kitchen/dining room; a back kitchen; one bathroom; and three bedrooms.

Additional services include mains water, a septic tank and mains electricity.