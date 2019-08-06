Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association set to hold 32nd annual show and sale

The Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association is set to hold its 32nd annual show and sale at Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow, tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7.

The ewe-lamb sale will commence at 11:15am followed by the hogget-ewe sale at 1:00pm.

The Premier Show and Sale will consist of over 2,000 sheep.

These include: 1,300 hoggets; and

1,000 ewe lambs.

Speaking to AgriLand, Dylan Leybourne, Suffolk-cross Cheviot breeder, said: “People come back year after year as they know they will be able to purchase good-quality animals.

“The Suffolk breed has fast growth rates, while the Cheviot breed is hardy and possesses good conformation and excellent carcass weight.

“The Suffolk-cross Cheviot sheep, known as the Tullow ewe, is a good foundation to any flock,” he concluded.

Last year’s sale exceeded all expectations with 2,600 sheep entered into the sale. This included 1,230 ewe lambs and 1,450 hogget ewes.

‘Annual Pairs Night’

To kick-start the year, the Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association recently held its ‘Annual Pairs Night’ on Monday, July 22.

Judges on the night were Myles Lambert and Thomas Tutty.

There were four classes on the night, which included 20 exhibitors in each one, with a large number of entries.

The classes consisted of over 20 pairs of Suffolk Cheviot cross ewe lambs and over 18 pairs of Suffolk Cheviot cross hogget ewes. Also on show were 10 pairs of Cheviot ewe lambs and 10 pairs of Cheviot hogget ewes.