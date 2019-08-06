IFA members ‘free to make own decisions’ on joining beef protests

Member farmers are free to make their own decisions on joining in beef protests – but farmers who need to sell livestock must be allowed to do so, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

In a statement this morning, Monday, August 6, the IFA’s National Council debated the current beef and farm income crisis at its most recent meeting on July 19.

Strategies

IFA president Joe Healy said several different strategies were discussed, with a number of factors considered including the current beef price and depressed market conditions across Europe and in the UK – as well as the increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit.

Healy said: “While the council fully understands the frustration and anger of beef farmers, the view was that the best strategy at this time to get further meaningful results for our members is to continue to focus our lobbying efforts on the EU institutions and the Irish Government.

“This approach secured €100 million, which will be very welcome for suckler and beef farmers despite the inclusion of some unnecessary restrictions,” he said.

Advertisement An immediate ban on all substandard South American beef imports;

A further fund to compensate farmers who supplied cattle post May 12, 2019 and are currently losing €4 million per week on beef prices;

€1 billion Brexit fund of market supports and direct aid for farmers;

An EU campaign to promote our environmentally sustainable EU beef production. The following urgent measures are being sought by IFA:

Continuing, it was noted that, as individuals, IFA members are free to make their own decisions regarding the current factory protests or to withhold their cattle and sheep.

“However, farmers who need to sell their cattle or sheep should be allowed to do so.”

The IFA said it wrote to the Beef Plan Movement on July 10.

We made it clear that we were in favour of farmer unity and that we would be happy to engage with them.

“We have not received a reply to date,” the IFA concluded.