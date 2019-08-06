Showery weather to remain across the country this week

Showery weather will continue into the week as a Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place in Connacht today, Monday, August 6, according to Met Éireann.

Today will see showers and spells developing nationwide and occasional heavy thundery downpours, especially over the northern and western half of the country.

Highest temperatures today will reach 17° to 21° with westerly breezes.

The national forecaster has forecasted that showers will become isolated later this evening, and overnight giving way to clear periods.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 11° to 13° with a few shallow fog patches forming as the breeze dies off.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7, will see fewer showers developing. However, Met Éireann has forecasted that showers that do develop will be intense in nature.

Occasional spells of sunny weather will occur especially during the morning and early afternoon with highest temperatures reaching 18° to 21° in westerly breezes.

Finally, Thursday will be a less showery day with long periods of sunny weather in easterly breezes and highs of 19° to 22°.

Heavy rain will spread from Munster to all parts of the country on Thursday with strong easterly winds for a time.

Status Yellow rainfall warning for Connacht

The national forecaster has a weather warning in place for heavy or prolonged showers with the risk of thundery downpours that “could lead to rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40 mm over the period”.

The warning will remain valid until 6:00pm this evening, Tuesday, August 6.