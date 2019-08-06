Quad stolen from farm sparks appeal for information

An appeal for information has been launched by police following the theft of a Honda quad late last week.

Stolen from a farm in Larne, Co. Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a brief statement seeking details:

“Some time between 12:00pm and 3:00pm on Thursday August 1, a red Honda quad bike valued at £6,500 (€7,076) was taken from a farm on the Ballysnod Road, Larne.

This would be a well-travelled road with plenty of vehicles passing between those times of the day.

“If you have seen anyone in the area at that time or have any information about this incident, please call 101 and quote reference number 1363 of 01/08/2019,” the statement concluded.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, local PSNI officers in Antrim also warned rural-dwellers to be vigilant following the theft of keys for two machines last week.

In a statement on Friday, the local police said: “Keys belonging to a Bobcat and Massey agricultural tractor were stolen from a farm in Antrim earlier this week.

“While rural areas of Antrim and Newtownabbey are part of our regular patrol pattern we still need you to be vigilant and take appropriate steps to secure your property,” the police social media post warned.