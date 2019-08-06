Claas Avero swaps Perkins engine for 6.7L Cummins

News has emerged from Claas that future versions of its Avero combine harvester – its smaller, entry-level machine – will be powered by (6.7L) Cummins B6.7 engines.

At present, the Avero 160 and 240 are both fitted with Perkins engines.

This development comes alongside the launch of new Lexion machines. Some of these will be fitted with Mercedes engines; others (including the 790hp flagship) will be home to MAN engines.

In the new Avero 240, the Cummins engine develops 213hp (8hp more than the previous Perkins unit). Moreover, the new engine enables the machine to meet the stricter Stage V emissions standard.

Compliance is achieved by means of SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) technology. EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) is not needed. The urea (AdBlue) tank holds 49L.

According to Claas, the exhaust gas after-treatment system for the new engine takes up significantly less space. As a result, access for maintenance is improved.

4 straw-walkers and APS

The Avero 240 is equipped with the APS threshing system. Claas says that it can “separate up to 30% of the grains in a pre-concave”. This, claims the manufacturer, means up to 20% greater throughput for the same fuel consumption.

The task of residual grain separation falls to four straw-walkers with four steps (with agitator tines to handle “large volumes of straw”).

Grain tank capacity is 5,600L; it apparently takes less than two minutes to unload.