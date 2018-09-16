Video: 10 reasons to choose a Tanco I73 Bale Shear

The Tanco I73 Bale Shear sets out to reduce feeding time and save on labour as a result. Its gripping mechanism and compact design make it the professional choice for farmers.

Check out the top 10 reasons to choose the Tanco I73 Bale Shear below.

1. Improved safety and ease

By eliminating the need to exit the cab, in order to manually split bales with a knife, the ease and safety of feeding-out bales is greatly improved.

2. Reduced feeding time

Feeding times are reduced by eliminating the time consuming job of manually splitting bales.

As bales are split before they are placed into a diet-feeder, farmers are experiencing massive reductions in mixing times – by up to 60% – when using the Tanco I73 Bale Shear.

3. Reducing overall costs

The I73 Bale Shear can result in significant savings on labour hours, fuel and diet-feeder maintenance. This is due greatly to reduced wear and tear on the mixer-drive systems.

4. Compact design

The I73 Bale Shear’s compact design and low weight of 400kg means it is very suitable for using in narrow feed passages because the bale is split forwards.

5. Bale sizes

Bales from 3.2in (1,000mm) to 5.6in (1,700mm) in diameter can be handled with the Tanco I73 Bale Shear because of the adjustable position of the gripping mechanism.

6. Gripping mechanism

The patented gripping mechanism grips and holds the plastic without piercing or tearing it. This is critical in retaining the strength of the plastic and stopping it from ripping during the process.

Hydraulic sequence valves allow the gripping mechanism to open, when the blade opens fully. This allows the gripping mechanism to close first, when the blade starts to close.

7. Badly-shaped bales

The position of the hydraulic rams and the blade design allows the Tanco Bale Shear to work well on badly shaped bales.

8. Lund blades

Lund blades are used as standard on the Tanco I73 Bale Shear.

Benefits of Lund blades: Hard facing – longer-wear life; Wear sharp – blade maintains sharpness as it wears; High-wear resistance; Strength and ductility.



9. High strength and hardox steel

Advanced high-strength and long-wearing Hardox steel is used in the blade of the Tanco Bale Shear.

10. Stonefork tines

Stonefork tines are used as they are twice as strong as KV tines. This is critical due to the high-load factor, when the blade cuts through the bale.

The machined, heavy-duty tine sleeve is used as standard; this ensures that tines keep their tightness.

I74 meal bucket

A meal bucket (450kg capacity) attachment is optional. The bucket auto-locks to the Tanco I73 Bale Shear using a securing pin attached to the hydraulic gripping mechanism.

This allows the operator to feed silage, straw, hay and meal without interchanging implements.

About Tanco

Tanco Autowrap specialises in the manufacture of wrapping and handling equipment for baled silage.

Machines are designed, fabricated and distributed to over 36 countries from its base in Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow.

Established in 1963, the Tanco mark is synonymous with endurance, innovative design, reliability and value for money.

