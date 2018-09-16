15.55ac Ratoath holding provides ‘excellent’ road frontage

A 15.55ac holding at Bodeen, Ratoath, Co. Meath, includes a 0.6ac site with ‘excellent’ road frontage and a separate wide access to the land.

The property will appeal to a local person looking to build their own family home, subject to securing planning permission, and work the lands adjacent – be it for grazing or planting.

That’s the pitch of selling agent, Celine Geraghty of Sherry FitzGerald Geraghty, who is quoting €275,000 for the property which is situated a five minute drive from Ratoath.

The lands are presently in crop, are bounded by natural trees and hedgerows and comprise one division.

“These lands are ideally located, being a short distance from the Ratoath/Skryne Road which has easy access to Ratoath village, Ashbourne town and Dunshaughlin. Dublin airport and the M50 interchange are a short drive.”

Ratoath is a popular commuter area with a number of schools and various buses serving Dublin airport and the city centre.

“Tayto theme park is a local attraction and the famous Fairyhouse Racecourse is a short drive away,” said Geraghty.

Geraghty reports good interest in the Bodeen lands to date, saying they are appealing to the local market as well as those further afield.

“The site would suit someone from the area looking to build a family home who has a connection to agriculture or an equine interest.

“Very little comes to market in this cul-de-sac and this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a parcel of land with a potential building site,” Geraghty said.

“Land values are enjoying consecutive growth and buyer sentiment is positive to date with farmland, both residential and non-residential, transacting quickly on the open market,” she said.

“We have noticed a decrease in supply levels since the beginning of the year and this lack of supply is pushing the average price per acre up.”