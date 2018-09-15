Range of machinery to go under the hammer in Tipperary

A range of farm machinery is set to go under the hammer tomorrow morning (Sunday, September 16) in Co. Tipperary.

The sale at Gaile, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, is being managed by Cashel Livestock and Property Sales.

The auction is scheduled to get underway at 11:30am, with the public able to view the lots from 10:30am onwards.

Over 200 lots are set to go under the hammer on the day.

The stand-out item in the auction is a 2017 Claas Arion 620 tractor. A number of other Claas items are included in the sale; low-rate Claas finance can be arranged at no extra cost, according to the auctioneer.

Lots to be sold include: a 28ft bale trailer; a Claas Liner 2700 rake; a Claas Rollant 347 RC baler; a Claas Disco 3050 TC mower; a Claas Volto 52 tedder; a 2,000-gallon Redrock slurry tanker; a 2,000-gallon Redrock water tanker; a Renault 106-54 TL tractor with 12,927 hours on the clock; a JCB 3CX along with a bucket, a fork and a bale handler; a Rauch Axis fertiliser spreader; and a David Brown tractor.

A 14ft Indespension cattle trailer, as well as a selection of milk feeders and calf feeders, will also be auctioned off tomorrow.

All lots will be sold as they stand, with no warranty given or implied.

According to the auctioneer, any lot paid for in cash or by bank draft can be removed on the day. Items paid for by cheque cannot be removed until the cheque clears.

Any items purchased up to €150 must also be paid for in cash or by bank draft on the day. A 6% commission, inclusive of VAT, will be applicable.