A midlands-based cattle exporting company has confirmed to Agriland that it is currently seeking Friesian bulls for export.

Viastar has commenced the purchase of cattle for a consignment due to depart the country in the coming weeks.

It is understood the bulls are destined for markets in western Asia.

In a statement to Agriland, a spokesperson from Viastar said: “We are interested in buying Friesian bulls from 200kg up to 500kg. We are also buying continental-bred bulls. These are primarily Limousin and Charolais bulls.”

The initial consignment will consist of approximately 3,500 cattle and a further two consignments of a similar size are also expected in the near future.

For further information, farmers can contact Kevin on; 087 624 2979 or James on; 087 386 3601.

Cattle export figures to date

The news comes as cattle exports to date this year have increased by 19.4% or 44,360 head.

As of Saturday, August 26, the total number of cattle exported stood at just under 273,000 head.

The table below shows cattle exports by type as of Saturday, August 26, of this year compared to the same time period last year: Type 2022 2023 Change % Change Weanlings 15,279 20,897 5,618 +36.8% Stores 21,255 17,915 -3,340 -15.7% Calves 167,098 203,277 36,179 +21.7% Finished 24,787 30,690 5,903 +23.8% Total 228,419 272,779 44,360 +19.4%

The number of weanlings, calves, and finished cattle exported have all increased with the exception of store cattle, which have seen a fall in exports to date this year.

As of Saturday, August 26, a total of 17,915 head of store cattle had been exported from Ireland, which is down 33,40 head or 15.7%

Store cattle figures include all cattle from six- to 24-months of age.

Cattle exports to Northern Ireland have increased by 14% or 4,000 head on the same time period of 2022. A total of 33,169 head of cattle have been exported to Northern Ireland to date this year.