The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said that discussions on a potential transfer of local authority veterinary services to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) are set to continue for “some months at least”.

As part of the proposed changes veterinary inspectors would continue to enforce the same legislation in the premises that they currently supervise, but their employment would transfer to the department.

Officials from the DAFM, the County and City Management Association (CCMA), the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA), veterinary inspectors and trade unions are all involved in the long-running talks.

Veterinary services

On Tuesday (January 31), Sinn Féin TD for Kildare, Patricia Ryan sought an update on the matter from Minister Charlie McConalogue through a parliamentary question.

Advertisement

“Discussions are active and ongoing between the relevant parties to examine all aspects of a potential transfer of local authority veterinary services to the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine,” the minister replied.

“These discussions are likely to continue for some months at least.

“At this time no decision has been made as regards what aspects of the local authority services, if any, may transfer to my department,” McConalogue added.

FSAI

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) previously confirmed to Agriland that its service contract with local authorities for the provision of veterinary services in small abattoirs has been further extended.

Advertisement

The current contract with councils will now run until the end of 2023.

In order to ensure that official controls on food safety are provided in small meat premises, including abattoirs, the FSAI has service contracts in place with local authorities across the country.

The regulatory body has said that it is essential there is a service contract in place to provide a legal basis for a local authority to enforce food law on behalf of the statutory body.

The current contract was already extended twice during 2022 to allow more time for negotiations between the various stakeholders.