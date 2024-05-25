Despite predictions to the contrary made some weeks ago, very little tillage ground has been left fallow in Ireland this year.

The good weather that kicked-in at the beginning of May stayed around long enough to tempt farmers out into fields.

These same growers, probably, had the seed previously purchased and so decided to push on, despite the fact that they were drilling spring crops on what would normally be regarded as very late sowing dates.

Meanwhile, farmers who had not previously purchased barley seed may well have decided to push ahead with forage maize.

While there are no figures available as yet, regarding the actual maize acreage planted out in 2024, the figure is almost certainly well up on 2023.

It’s a simple rule of thumb – tillage farmers can grow the drops, while dairy and beef farmers can utilise the resulting silages to optimal effect.

There have been countless articles written over recent months about the impact of the weather on the tillage sector, and rightly so.

However, of equal significance, was the fact that so many dairy and livestock farmers ran out of silage at the height of the bad weather in the spring.

It is these memories, possibly more than any other factor, that is driving the push towards maize this year.

The same principle also holds where beet is concerned; an increase in the area of the crop grown this year is on the cards.

Meanwhile, late sown spring cereals are rocketing through their growth stages at the present time.

This had been expected – the challenge for tillage farmers is that of managing this growth effectively.

One constant theme coming through from agronomists, is the recommendation not to put excessive nitrogen (N) on these crops. The general consensus is to cap application rates at 90 units/ac.

Meanwhile, winter cereals, particularly wheat, have demonstrated tremendous resilience over recent weeks.

Again, this is down to the good weather and drying conditions that have characterised the month of May up to this point. Wheat crops that looked down and out at the end of March have rebounded significantly.

However, areas of crops ‘boasting’ poor enough plant numbers at the end of last February have tillered out well.

Obviously, nobody is expecting record wheat yields in Ireland this year. However, the prospect of getting 3t/ac from crops that looked only fit for the plough a few short weeks ago will put a much needed ‘spring in the step’ of many tillage farmers.