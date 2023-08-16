Brazil has revised upwards its forecast for the gross value of its agricultural production for 2023 to R$ 1.135 trillion (€208.5 billion).

This is an increase of 1.9% when compared to the previous year, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply (MAPA).

The update, based on the latest information from July, is being driven by “a record grain harvest and productivity gains”.

Agricultural production

The government data shows that crops were up by 4%, while livestock growth was down by 2.9%.

“Revenue from crops is BRL801.9 billion (€147 billion) and that from livestock was BRL333.6 billion (€61 billion),” MAPA said.

Conab, the Brazilian government’s food supply and statistics agency, has projected a record grain harvest for the 2022/2023 season at 320 million tonnes.

Advertisement

This is due to an almost 12% increase in productivity, from 3,656kg/ha to 4,086 kg/ha, along with the expansion of the “grain area” by 5% compared to last year.

74.6 million hectares of grain was planted in 2022, which increased to 78.2 million hectares in this year.

“This amount of 320.1 million tonnes is mainly due to the advance of the corn second crop harvest, which has been showing higher yields than initially forecast, combined with the better performance of the crops still in the field.

“Therefore, it reinforces the record for the Brazilian grain harvest”, Edegar Pretto, president of Conab, said.

Over 64% of Brazil’s second corn harvest has been completed. The estimated volume for the second corn crop exceeds a record 100 million tonnes.

The country’s total cereal harvest is projected at approximately 130 million tons, 16.8 million tons more than last season.

Advertisement

Brazilian exports of agricultural products reached a record value of US$14.43 billion (€12.8 billion) in July, up 1.2% on the same month last year.

Brazil

Meanwhile, eight countries in South America in which the Amazon Rainforest is located – including Brazil – have agreed a pledge to “combat deforestation” and address other environmental issues in the region.

The Amazon Co-operation Treaty Organisation (ACTO) recently held a summit in the Brazilian city of Belem and signed the ‘Belem Declaration’.

The document “consolidates the consensus agenda of Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela for the region”.

It contains 113 objectives and principles relating to deforestation, water quality, biodiversity, social equality, and several other issues.

According to the document, ACTO is “the only intergovernmental coordination body of the eight Amazonian countries for the joint development of projects and actions that produce equitable and beneficial results for the Amazonian countries”.