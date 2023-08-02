Valeo Foods Ireland has signed a new Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA), which allows the company to purchase renewable energy from Cronalaght wind farm in Gweedore, Co. Donegal.

The deal was signed with its energy partners Flogas Enterprise, and is part of Valeo Food’s sustainability plan.

The group has one head office in Ireland, two distribution centres and four manufacturing facilities.

Valeo Foods is known for some of its big owned brands, such as Rowse honey, Kettle crisps and Jacob’s biscuits.

The group’s sustainability plan includes:

Limiting its environmental footprint by reducing the use of carbon, packaging, water, and waste;

By continuing to focus on staff health and safety, enhanced training and development, and by cultivating a diverse workplace;

By working closely with the supply chain producers around the world to ensure that ingredients and packaging are sustainably sourced;

To give back to the communities which the business sources ingredients from;

Produce and promote sustainably.

“As a global leader in the food industry, Valeo Foods recognises that we are at the heart of an ecosystem that connects our people, products, producers, partners, and the planet.

“Signing this CPPA is the perfect next step on our sustainability journey,” Valeo Foods stated.

Energy from CPPAs

Flogas stated that CCPAs are long-term contracts where a business agrees to purchase electricity directly from an energy generator.

The company’s programme educates teams and gets them purchasing renewable energy directly from a generation project.

In the first six months of 2023, Flogas signed over 10 CPPAs.

On April 24, the company announced a new €2.5 million deal with Britvic Ireland. This will ensure that Ballygowan is produced using 100% renewable electricity harnessed from wind energy.