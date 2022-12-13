The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has joined the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) in urging people not to buy animals this Christmas.

The department and the USPCA asked the public to think twice before buying an animal this festive season, and to ensure that if they do, that they can provide for the animal’s care and veterinary needs throughout its life.

The USPCA’s animal care and rehoming manager, Deirdre McArdle, said the charity has already seen a rise in surrendered animals due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

“There has also been a notable increase in enquiries from people considering giving up their beloved pet due to the cost-of-living crisis,” she said.

“For the USPCA, every year we see a Christmas demand for puppies and kittens and our message is clearer than ever, please do not make this life-changing decision on a whim.

“An animal is not a toy or a present, it does not come with a gift receipt.

“There has been a rise in pet ownership during the Covid pandemic and where we have seen pets making the most wonderful impact on people’s lives through love and companionship, we have also seen many pets surrendered following the pandemic.”

The USPCA has said that animal charities are already overrun with animals and if the public make impulse-buys this Christmas, it will put more strain on the charities.

The charity asked people to wait until after Christmas if they’re considering getting a pet, and then advises to adopt from the “many rescue centres and shelters throughout Northern Ireland“.

Making the ‘right choice’

The USPCA said it is pleading with the public to “make the right choice this Christmas when it comes to animals”.

McArdle warned that illegal breeders are motivated by money and profit, and “have no concerns” for the welfare of their animals.

“The conditions in which these pups are raised are appalling, from overbred bitches, used and abused for profit, to the cramped and disease-ridden enclosures,” McArdle said.

“No matter the temptation, please do not engage with these individuals. The message is out there, but we now need the public to take heed – we all have a vital role to play in helping end this horrific practice, otherwise it will remain a vicious cycle of cruelty and suffering.”

A DAERA spokesperson added: “It is incredibly important that people fully appreciate the commitment involved in taking on a new pet in their household.

“Careful consideration is required to ensure you can adequately meet all an animal’s needs. Guidance on how to care for a pet is available on NI Direct.

“The temptation to get a new pup at Christmas can be quite considerable. However, prospective owners should always make sure they are aware of the responsibilities which come with dog ownership – either by checking NI Direct or contacting their local council.”