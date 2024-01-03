A US company has announced a voluntary recall of selected batches of infant formula powder due to a possible health risk, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) decided to recall select batches of Nutramigen Powder due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii in product sampled outside the US.

Cronobacter sakazakii infections are rare but they can be serious for babies younger than two months or babies born prematurely or immunocompromised.

Illness usually starts with a fever and poor feeding, excessive crying, or very low energy. In severe cases, it may lead to sepsis or meningitis.

Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

The FDA said that all product in question, which was manufactured in June 2023 and distributed on the US market over the following three months, went through extensive testing by the company and tested negative for the bacteria.

The FDA said that “no illnesses or adverse consumer reactions have been reported to date”.

It added that no Nutramigen liquid formulas or any other Reckitt nutrition products are impacted by this recall.

Infant formula

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition has contacted regulatory authorities in countries, including Ireland, in relation to selected products distributed outside the US.

As a result, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a recall notice yesterday (Tuesday, January 2).

The Irish recall applies to Nutramigen LGG Stage 1 Hypoallergenic Formula 400g with a batch code of ZL3F7D and Nutramigen LGG Stage 2 400 with ZL3FAA and ZL3FDM codes.

The FSAI has requested retailers to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.

The authority also advised consumers not to consumer the implicated batches covered by the recall.