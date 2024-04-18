Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher has called for an urgent review of the Forestry Strategy to ensure the country meets its planting target of 8000 ha/annum.

The Fianna Fáil representative was speaking after meeting with stakeholders and experts at a special meeting hosted by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in Cratloe Forest Park, Co. Clare today (Thursday, April 18).

The event organised by IFA Forestry Committee chair Jason Fleming discussed the challenges currently facing the forestry sector.

Forestry

Following the meeting, MEP Kelleher said that “foresters are concerned about their viability into the future”.

He said that in the short term foresters and farmers are “very worried” about the potential impact of the spruce bark beetle on Irish commercial forestry and the ongoing issues around ash dieback.

“What is most concerning is the lack of confidence in meeting the State’s forestry targets. In recent months, we are seeing incredibly low planting levels. Unless something changes, I do not see how we can meet our national targets.

“Some of the ratios in terms of tree types do not make an attractive commercial option. This needs to be looked at if we are to make progress on our targets,” he said.

MEP Billy Kelleher

The Forest Strategy, which covers the period to 2030, was published by government last September.

It aims to significantly increase the diversity and range of Irish forests, with the objective of contributing to biodiversity, sustainability and climate change goals.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued 145 afforestation licences so far this year, relating to 1,076ha.

“In bilateral meetings I organised, farmers and foresters just don’t see a path forward for their enterprises unless a review takes place and changes are made.

“Central to their concerns is the feeling that there are too many impediments in their way, and this is causing significant levels of uncertainty in the sector,” Kelleher said.

On the issue of ash dieback, the MEP said that it is “essential that a compensation scheme is announced”.

“Forestry has the capacity to provide alterative income sources for farmers and landowners. It can help meet our climate targets. However, the strategy needs to be workable. It’s time for a review,” Kelleher said.