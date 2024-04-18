Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with special responsibility for research and development, Martin Heydon has today (Thursday, April 18) announced awards of over €800,000 for six short term agri-research projects.

The projects are focused on emerging policy and the strategic needs of the agri-food, forest and bioeconomy sectors.

The first Policy and Strategic Studies Research Call (PSSRC) was launched in 2022 to support evidence-based research, as part of the formation of public policy.

Agri-research

Minister Heydon said the department funding for the six projects totalling €806,472 will contribute to informing public policy across a number of areas.

“The topics selected include greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and water quality, gender and generational renewal in agriculture, animal health, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), sustainable food systems and food safety,” he said.

The minister has also announced the opening of the 2024 Policy and Strategic Studies Research Call.

“A total of 27 topics are available for researchers to apply to, ranging from animal health and welfare, food safety and biosecurity, to forest management and health, soil health, climate mitigation and food waste, among others.

“I strongly encourage our world class research community to examine this call and to take advantage of the opportunity to conduct research which can directly influence public policy for the benefit of the agri-food, forest and bioeconomy sectors,” he said.

The deadline for submissions is midday on Thursday, June 6, 2024.






