The €2.5 million Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage Measures for 2023 have re-opened for applications.

The pilot projects were launched last year to help farmers reduce their chemical fertiliser and promote a more sustainable method of farming.

The funding has been increased to €2.5 million for the latest round to allow for greater support in establishing these swards.

A payment rate of up to €300/ha is also being provided for, a significant increase on the rate of aid paid last year.

Multi-species sward and clover measures

There are a number of key changes compared to last year’s pilot measures including:

Payments will be made directly to the approved farmer on a per hectare basis;

The payment rate has been increased up to a potential €300/ha where eligible swards are established. A reduced payment rate per hectare will apply as appropriate if eligible applications exceed the available combined budget for the two measures;

To receive payment under either measure, an applicant must indicate the correct crop type on their 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application.

The following land categories are excluded from the Multi-Species Sward Measure: Commonage land; Natura 2000 sites; Natural Heritage Areas (NHA) designated land; environmentally sensitive permanent grassland; land within archaeological monument buffer zones.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has stated that trial work on multi-species swards has shown positive results around low nitrogen (N) fertiliser use, which has a beneficial impact on reducing nitrous oxide emissions while reducing input costs for farmers.

The different rooting structures in these swards allow for improved soil structure along with a greater tolerance to drought conditions, DAFM added. While the species mix also benefits biodiversity.

Research on red clover silage has shown that due to its nitrogen-fixing ability, these swards are higher in protein than conventional silage, and combined with their ability to yield over 14t DM/ha, will help farmers reduce their concentrate feed bills, while also benefiting the environment and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett with responsibility for land use and biodiversity said: “I’ve seen first hand on farms across the country how effective multi-species swards can be.

“These swards will have a positive impact on greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity and water quality, while also providing a strong economic benefit to farmers.”